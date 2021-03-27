Q DAO Governance token v1.0 One Day Volume Reaches $33,948.00 (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for about $11.97 or 0.00021213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $33,948.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00058782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006065 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.40 or 0.00229315 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.61 or 0.00851677 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00050910 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00075190 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00032298 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 136,130 coins. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

