Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Issued By Wedbush

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.83. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WBS. TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Webster Financial stock opened at $57.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.60 and a 200-day moving average of $41.93. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $293.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.17 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

In related news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $252,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,262.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,250 in the last quarter. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $50,955,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,426,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,276,000 after acquiring an additional 253,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1,140.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 204,475 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 437,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,432,000 after purchasing an additional 204,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $7,847,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

