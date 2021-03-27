Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Wingstop in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WING. Cowen dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upgraded Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. CL King assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.93.

WING stock opened at $125.13 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $68.54 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.11.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 29.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 51.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 9.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 937.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

