Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Increased by Wedbush

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.20. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $78.98 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $417.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,018.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,125,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $57,444,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 19.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,248,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,696,000 after acquiring an additional 371,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 542,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,168,000 after acquiring an additional 158,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

