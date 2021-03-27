Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Short Interest Down 90.0% in March

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS QABSY traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.89. 1,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08. Qantas Airways has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $21.55.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QABSY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Qantas Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Qantas Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Qantas Airways Ltd. provides air transportation services. The firm engages in the international and domestic air transportation services; sale of worldwide and domestic holiday tours; and associated support activities including catering, information technology, ground handling, and engineering and maintenance.

