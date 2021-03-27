Qitmeer Price Tops $0.0202 on Exchanges (PMEER)

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last week, Qitmeer has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Qitmeer coin can currently be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Qitmeer has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and $389,930.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00058180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.20 or 0.00243258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.04 or 0.00848418 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00050021 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00074499 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00031012 BTC.

About Qitmeer

Qitmeer launched on September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 168,620,890 coins. The official website for Qitmeer is www.qitmeer.io . The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain

Buying and Selling Qitmeer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using U.S. dollars.

