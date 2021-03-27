QLC Chain Reaches Market Cap of $26.34 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. QLC Chain has a market cap of $26.34 million and $764,957.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00058637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.69 or 0.00243498 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.98 or 0.00847046 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00049611 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00073651 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00031918 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

