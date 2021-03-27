Qtum (QTUM) Trading Up 26.7% Over Last Week

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 26.7% higher against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $8.66 or 0.00015393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $850.65 million and approximately $848.60 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 146% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,270,056 coins and its circulating supply is 98,236,253 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org

