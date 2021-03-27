QuadrantProtocol Price Hits $0.0286 on Top Exchanges (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $11.31 million and $281,843.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be bought for about $0.0286 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 31.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00021224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00048699 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $349.91 or 0.00624525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00065207 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00023217 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Token Profile

QuadrantProtocol (CRYPTO:EQUAD) is a token. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,022,031 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

