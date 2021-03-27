Quant Trading 12.5% Lower This Week (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One Quant token can now be purchased for approximately $38.75 or 0.00070632 BTC on exchanges. Quant has a total market cap of $467.85 million and $7.44 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quant Token Profile

QNT is a token. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quant Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

