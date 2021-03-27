Quantstamp (QSP) Price Reaches $0.0988 on Exchanges

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Quantstamp token can now be bought for approximately $0.0988 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $70.52 million and $3.86 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00021035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00048240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $349.54 or 0.00622150 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00065226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00023117 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp (CRYPTO:QSP) is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.