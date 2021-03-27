Quantum Resistant Ledger 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $111,528.00 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $23.55 million and approximately $111,528.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,431.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,721.38 or 0.03050399 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.24 or 0.00331803 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $507.36 or 0.00899078 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.79 or 0.00400115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $200.68 or 0.00355615 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.98 or 0.00239201 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00021139 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,602,871 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

