QuarkChain (QKC) Trading 9.3% Lower This Week

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 27th. One QuarkChain token can now be bought for $0.0425 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $272.18 million and $62.10 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About QuarkChain

QKC is a token. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 tokens. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Token Trading

