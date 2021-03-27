Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,772 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.12% of Rackspace Technology worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RXT opened at $23.57 on Friday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $716.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.66 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RXT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

In related news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $413,179.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Subroto Mukerji sold 25,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $569,113.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,253,148 over the last 90 days.

Rackspace Technology Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

