RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 821,300 shares, a growth of 664.0% from the February 28th total of 107,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 762,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:RADA opened at $11.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.20. RADA Electronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.19 million, a PE ratio of 186.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $23.28 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the third quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the third quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.