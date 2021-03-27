RAMP Price Up 3.5% This Week (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $163.33 million and $50.09 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00057934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.47 or 0.00242287 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $476.45 or 0.00852142 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00049620 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00073977 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00030108 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,756,442 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

RAMP Token Trading

