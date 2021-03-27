Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Holdings Raised by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.11% of Range Resources worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RRC. Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 463,873 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 172,786 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Range Resources by 871.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 179,361 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 160,894 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 1,253.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,401 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 130,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Range Resources by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,198 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities set a $6.00 price target on shares of Range Resources and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial upgraded Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.18.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.07, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.27. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $11.60.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. The business had revenue of $598.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

