Rapids Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last Week (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 27th. Rapids has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $2,495.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapids coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rapids has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005650 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Rapids Coin Profile

Rapids (RPD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 18,548,199,019 coins and its circulating supply is 13,937,571,364 coins. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

