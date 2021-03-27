Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,569.43

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,569.43 ($20.50) and traded as high as GBX 1,716 ($22.42). Rathbone Brothers shares last traded at GBX 1,714 ($22.39), with a volume of 26,696 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RAT shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,846 ($24.12) to GBX 2,184 ($28.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,904.14 ($24.88).

Get Rathbone Brothers alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,606.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,569.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £985.93 million and a P/E ratio of 36.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a GBX 47 ($0.61) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Rathbone Brothers’s previous dividend of $25.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Rathbone Brothers’s payout ratio is 1.47%.

Rathbone Brothers Company Profile (LON:RAT)

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust managed, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbone Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbone Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.