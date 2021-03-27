Ravencoin (RVN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $121.60 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin has a market cap of $1.65 billion and $121.60 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00058020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00021664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00047967 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.32 or 0.00229251 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.46 or 0.00624612 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

RVN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,425,505,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

