Raydium (RAY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $189.81 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Raydium coin can now be bought for about $7.83 or 0.00013998 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. Raydium has a total market cap of $189.81 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00057819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.90 or 0.00244890 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006059 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.53 or 0.00854234 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00049806 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00074129 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00030278 BTC.

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,256,044 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

