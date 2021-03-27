Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,441 Shares of Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Wyndham Destinations worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WYND. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 3,667.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 313.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WYND. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.26.

Shares of Wyndham Destinations stock opened at $62.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -523.04 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.03. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $52.78.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

