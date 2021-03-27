Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.80 Million Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 88.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,437 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 796,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,446,000 after purchasing an additional 47,201 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $18,234,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $16,057,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 64,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,556,000 after purchasing an additional 32,908 shares in the last quarter.

VYMI opened at $65.88 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.80 and a 200-day moving average of $61.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.361 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

