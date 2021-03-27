Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,037 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $125.64 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.14 and a twelve month high of $136.98. The firm has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.03 and a 200 day moving average of $114.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.