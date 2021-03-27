Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,586 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of First Financial Bankshares worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 528.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,223,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,422,000 after buying an additional 1,869,253 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 32.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,185,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,796,000 after buying an additional 538,616 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,552,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,617,000 after buying an additional 222,066 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter worth $3,569,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 253,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,179,000 after buying an additional 106,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FFIN. Truist increased their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

FFIN opened at $48.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 0.96. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.44 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.58.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.98%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

