Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,541 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after buying an additional 13,562 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $21,314,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at $622,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,929,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Raymond James by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James stock opened at $123.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.35. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $124.01.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Curtis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $1,180,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,396,525.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,213 shares of company stock worth $26,077,638 in the last ninety days. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. Wolfe Research raised Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.09.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

