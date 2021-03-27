Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Short Interest Up 2,100.0% in March

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 2,100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RZREF remained flat at $$0.21 during trading hours on Friday. Razor Energy has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16.

Razor Energy Company Profile

Razor Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it operated assets in the Swan Hills area covering 199,200 gross acres of total land and the Kaybob area covering 89,440 gross acres of total land located in the west central Alberta, as well as the District South area covering 79,902 gross acres of total land located in the southern Alberta.

