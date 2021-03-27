Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Short Interest Up 2,100.0% in March

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 2,100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RZREF remained flat at $$0.21 during trading hours on Friday. Razor Energy has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16.
Razor Energy Company Profile
