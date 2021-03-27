RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 712,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,615,000 after acquiring an additional 207,901 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the third quarter valued at $16,424,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at $19,716,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 6.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,843,000 after buying an additional 65,957 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at $7,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $193.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.12. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $103.09 and a 52-week high of $206.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.22 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ROLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

In other news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 2,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $401,690.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 21,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $4,382,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,242 shares of company stock worth $13,815,744. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Featured Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.