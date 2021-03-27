RED Market Cap Reaches $1.19 Million (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last seven days, RED has traded up 44.9% against the dollar. One RED coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $6,478.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RED alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.39 or 0.00328863 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003858 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000542 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.