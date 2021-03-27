ReddCoin (RDD) Hits Market Cap of $188.04 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 19.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 39.9% higher against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $188.04 million and approximately $6.66 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,055.12 or 0.99841514 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00033497 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010958 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00295437 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $202.24 or 0.00360212 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.63 or 0.00647678 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00086068 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001965 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.