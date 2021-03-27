Refereum (RFR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $52.36 Million

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. In the last week, Refereum has traded down 14% against the dollar. One Refereum token can now be purchased for $0.0298 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $148.77 million and approximately $52.36 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Refereum alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00021636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00048814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $351.32 or 0.00626173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00065278 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00024717 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum (RFR) is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

Refereum Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.