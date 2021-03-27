Refereum (RFR) Price Hits $0.0298 on Major Exchanges

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One Refereum token can now be bought for $0.0298 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Refereum has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. Refereum has a market capitalization of $149.22 million and $76.62 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00021705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00048357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $344.59 or 0.00629207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00065184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00023352 BTC.

RFR is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

