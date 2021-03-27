Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 39.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 28,453 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the third quarter valued at $214,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,331,000 after buying an additional 13,567 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 39.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 147.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBC opened at $147.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.35 and a 200-day moving average of $119.85. Regal Beloit Co. has a 52-week low of $56.13 and a 52-week high of $159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $780.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.19 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RBC. Wolfe Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.57.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

