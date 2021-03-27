Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Regional REIT Ltd (LON:RGL) shares shot up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 79.80 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 78 ($1.02). 590,579 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 733,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.70 ($1.02).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 77.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 74.40. The company has a market capitalization of £336.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.25%.

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

