Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 668,880 Shares of Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,882,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 668,880 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.85% of Conformis worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFMS. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Conformis by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 38,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conformis in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conformis by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 155,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Conformis in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conformis by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $1.00 on Friday. Conformis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $181.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.63.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Conformis had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a negative return on equity of 174.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Conformis news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 61,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $39,056.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.06.

Conformis Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

