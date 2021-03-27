Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 91,364 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 116.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,364 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 93,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 392,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 145,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 75,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $22.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average is $22.69. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $23.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.30%. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

