Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 349,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Chimera Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. 48.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CIM. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Chimera Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

NYSE CIM opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21. Chimera Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.02.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Chimera Investment had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

