Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 15,100 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX stock opened at $281.34 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $103.40 and a 12-month high of $305.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.03 and its 200 day moving average is $263.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.27.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.