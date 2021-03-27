Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 357.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,545 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.92% of Dynex Capital worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 235.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 112,276 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 165,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 35,897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 29,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 28,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DX. Jonestrading upped their price objective on Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Dynex Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

NYSE DX opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $504.34 million, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.44. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.53.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 155.15% and a return on equity of 15.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $30,002.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,061,482.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Benedetti acquired 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,825,173.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 12,247 shares of company stock worth $219,971. Corporate insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

