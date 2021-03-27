Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 33,463 Shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,463 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.29% of Intevac worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVAC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Intevac by 434.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intevac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Intevac by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Intevac by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 25,655 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Intevac by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 132,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 22,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Intevac stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $138.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.96. Intevac, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $7.95.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. Intevac had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intevac, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Intevac Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

