Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 76,600 Shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 999,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.86% of Quad/Graphics worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Quad/Graphics by 93.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 922.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 136,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quad/Graphics stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The company has a market cap of $222.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average of $3.82. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.36.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.33). Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 15.25%.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates in United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

