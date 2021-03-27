Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,098 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 45,902 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.75% of KVH Industries worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of KVH Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 56,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 34,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of KVH Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $676,000. 56.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Brent C. Bruun sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $29,525.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 131,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,616.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Balog sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $37,844.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,085 shares of company stock valued at $811,466 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KVHI opened at $12.82 on Friday. KVH Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $15.29. The firm has a market cap of $236.27 million, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.62.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $44.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.07 million. On average, equities analysts predict that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KVHI. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of KVH Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

