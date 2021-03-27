Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 63.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,178 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 416,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of Umpqua worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,663,000 after buying an additional 4,171,874 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,503,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Umpqua by 62.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,026,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,525,000 after buying an additional 781,033 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Umpqua by 56.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,589,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after buying an additional 570,886 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

In related news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $84,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,233,267.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $192,439.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,947.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,149 shares of company stock valued at $314,154 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $19.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.69.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $358.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.73 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

