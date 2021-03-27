Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 1,158.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 649,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 597,549 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.73% of Affimed worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Affimed by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Affimed by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Affimed by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 93,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in Affimed by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 45,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Affimed by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Affimed stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. Affimed has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $686.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.28.

AFMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Affimed from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

