Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,911,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 894,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.25% of Sesen Bio worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sesen Bio in the third quarter worth $571,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Sesen Bio by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 263,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Sesen Bio by 753.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 147,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 130,177 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sesen Bio in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Sesen Bio by 1,550.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 195,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 183,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SESN shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Sesen Bio from $2.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Sesen Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Sesen Bio stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $460.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.57.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Equities research analysts predict that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

