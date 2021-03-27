Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 314.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.43% of Akero Therapeutics worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 48,782.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 38,538 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.58. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $41.16.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). On average, analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $281,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 189,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,322,694.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,170 shares of company stock worth $541,032. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AKRO shares. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.88.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.