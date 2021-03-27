Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,277 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.69% of Ampco-Pittsburgh worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 172.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 64,063 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 84,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 60.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AP opened at $6.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.15. Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $8.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $87.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.10 million. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AP. TheStreet raised shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

