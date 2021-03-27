Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 80.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,516 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,226,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,622,000 after buying an additional 2,639,242 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,316,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,680,000 after purchasing an additional 563,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,156,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after purchasing an additional 403,562 shares during the period. Iszo Capital Management LP bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,528,000. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $15.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average is $11.61. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a $0.131 dividend. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

