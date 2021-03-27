Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.65 Million Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 970.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 15.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

REG stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 214.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.86 and its 200-day moving average is $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $60.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REG. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.96.

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

