Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,741,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,281 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 7.42% of Dawson Geophysical worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DWSN opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29. Dawson Geophysical has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47.

Get Dawson Geophysical alerts:

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $8.88 million during the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dawson Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dawson Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.